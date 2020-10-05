1/
Richard Bates
COLUMBUS GROVE —Richard S. Bates, 57, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, near Columbus Grove, Ohio. He was born July 4, 1963, in Bluffton, Ohio to Leon and Mary (Hall) Bates, who preceded him in death.

On March 22, 1997, he married Betsy Warren and she preceded him in death, February 16, 2018.

Richard is survived by two step daughters, Stephanie (Ryan) Ricker and Jessica Smith and four grandchildren, Logan Snyder, Wyatt Hoar, Mckayla and Morgan Ricker.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father, James Grant.

Richard attended and was a graduate of Bluffton High School. He had also attended Apollo as part of his high school education. He next attended Terra Tech, near Fremont, Ohio. Richard was a skilled electrician but soon found his specialty as a welder. He made forms for contractors to pour concrete bridge forms, some of which spanned over 200 feet in length.

He enjoyed playing golf and watching major golf tournaments on TV, along with NASCAR racing. His favorite driver was Rusty Wallace.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Sugar Creek Church of Brethren Cemetery, Lima.

Friends may call from 9:00-11:00 am, Saturday 10 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
