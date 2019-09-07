LIMA — Richard "Dick" E. Bollinger, age 79, passed away July 7, 2017, at 1:05 am, in the St. Rita's Medical Center E.R.. Dick was born June 30, 1938 in Columbus, OH. His parents were Herbert and Nina (Miller) Bollinger who preceded him in death. On July 18, 1992 he married Phyllis C. (Cox) Bollinger who survives in Lima.

Dick was a 1957 graduate of Shawnee High School. After high school he took a job with the Lima Ford Engine Plant and worked there his entire career from which he retired as a foreman. He was a member of the BPOE # 54 and the Eagles Aerie #370. When Dick was younger he enjoyed playing golf and then later in years his focus was on wood working.

In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children; Richard "Rick" Bollinger of Milford, OH and Alisa (Tony) Moretto of FallBrook, CA, 3 grandchildren; Sam Bollinger, Anna Bollinger and Zoe Davis, 2 sisters; Sue Motter of Waynesfield, OH and Billie Jo (Bob) Hobler of St. Marys, OH. He was preceded in death by a brother in-law, Jim Motter.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Tim Benjamin. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Thursday from 10-11 am at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Fire and Rescue or the . Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com