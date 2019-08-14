LEIPSIC — Richard H. "Dick" Brandt, 86, of Leipsic died at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at The Meadows of Leipsic. He was born October 10, 1932 in Deshler to the late Adolph and Clara (Garbers) Brandt. On February 1, 1958 he married Jane Warren who survives in Leipsic.

Also surviving are four children, Pam Brandt of Napoleon, Pat (Ed) Hoffman of Leipsic, Peg (Dean) Gulbranson of Wentworth, SD, and Kevin (Sarah) Brandt of Leipsic; nine grandchildren; Adam Brandt, Sarah Tobin, Holly Hefner, Megan (Mark) Cleemput, Emily (Kyle) Heyn, Erica Weinand, Mason Brandt, Brevin Brandt, and Kya Brandt; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Yaichner of Napoleon; a brother, Rudy Brandt of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Ida Brandt of Hamler. Dick was also preceded in death by a son, Roger Brandt; two brothers, Norbert and Reinhart Brandt; and a brother-in-law, Nelson Yaichner.

Dick was a plant manager for Allied Egry in Leipsic and had co-owned B&H Cleaning Service with Gayle Hoffman. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Hamler, Hamler American Legion, Leipsic Athletic Boosters, and Country Acres Golf Club; as well as a former member and officer of the Leipsic Chamber of Commerce. Dick was an avid golfer and had played up until the age of 85. He enjoyed piloting Sesna planes, watching the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns, and all Leipsic sports. He was a true family man and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler with Pastor Keith Hunsinger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Hamler American Legion. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Bridge Hospice, Leipsic Athletic Boosters, or to Hope Lutheran Church.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.