LIMA — Richard Lee "Rick" Burgbacher, 66 of Lima and formerly of Kenton passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Rick was born on August 31, 1953 in Kenton to the late Richard M. and Betty (Highland) Burgbacher. He married Mary Earl on October 7, 1987 and she survives along with his son, Joshua (Katie) Burgbacher of Lima, daughters; Sydney (Jeff) Kurz of Columbus, Jennie (Brent) Good of Kenton and Brie Elsasser of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lance Good, Katie Good, Olivia Kurz, brother, Joe (Beth) Burgbacher of Kenton and sister, Linda Burgbacher Prater of Kenton. Rick enjoyed life and telling stories with

anyone he met along his travels. He was an avid golfer, loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Rain or shine, if he was in good health or not, you could count on him to lend a hand or ear. His smile and laughter was contagious and will surely be missed by all. A Celebration of Rick's life will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rick to the Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course or to Hardin Northern Athletic Boosters. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.