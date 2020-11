Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Richard F. Burgess, 81, died at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 20202 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. No public services will be held and he will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima



