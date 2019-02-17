ELIDA — Richard W. Burget, age 89 of Elida, passed at 6:25 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Home. He was born August 4, 1929 in Amanda Township, Allen County to the late Walter A. and Ilo Staver Burget. On December 22, 1975 he married Dorothy J. Barnes who preceded him in death October 28, 2018.

Mr. Burget retired from Airfoil Textron. He spent 3 years with the National Guard and was a member of the Moose Lodge 199 of Lima.

Survivors include 4 children - Debra (Dave) Morgan of Findlay; Tamara (Danny) Walker of Wapakoneta; Brian Burget of Wapakoneta; Shawn Burget of Lima; a step daughter - Deborah (John) Fuchs of Columbus, Ohio; a step son-in-law - Buzz (Kathy Long) Herold of Elida; 3 grandchildren - April (Gary) Bates, Jason Walker, and Melanie (Jason) Martin; 5 step grandchildren - George (Trisha) Harold, Christy Harold, Amy Harold, Matt Fuchs, and Jenny Fuchs; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers - Norman Burget of Tampa, Florida; Gail (Barbara) Burget of Delphos; a sister -Janet Holtzapple of Mansfield.

He was preceded in death by a step daughter - Carolyn R. Herold; 2 sisters - Helen Mueller and Dorothy Verbryke.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Allentown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 West North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.

