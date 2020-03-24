LIMA — Richard Lee Burkholder passed away March 10, 2020, at Lima Convalescent Home, after a long battle with Dementia. He was born in Lima, May 12, 1934, to William & Anna Burkholder. He married Marilyn Jean Lhamon on May 24, 1959, they celebrated over 60 years together in 2019. His wife survives in Lima. He was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Rosemary, and two brothers, Ed and Jim. He is survived by his wife, a brother, Tom (wife Patricia) along with several nieces & nephews. "Dick" or "Mr.B" as he was known served as a tank mechanic during the Korean Conflict and returned to Lima working as an auto mechanic for most of his life. After retiring, he drove for the Board of DD, Marimor School for several years. Dick was a caring and outgoing man who lived life to its fullest.

A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held at a later date for Family and Friends, after the restrictions on public gatherings are lifted due to COVID-19. In light of the Pandemic, we at Salm-McGill and Tangeman ask that you be cautious about traveling outside of your home, and coming to public gatherings. Per government mandates, as well as our own interest in protecting everyone, we suggest limiting visitations to small numbers of close family members. Thank you for being understanding in these trying times.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marimor School.

