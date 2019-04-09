CRIDERSVILLE — Richard W. Chambers, Sr. age 81 of Cridersville, passed at 9:28 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born July 16, 1937 at home in Henry County, Ohio to the late Gordon Lester and Beatrice Musselman Chambers. On November 7, 1959 he married Elois Sharron Upell who passed on July 5, 2013.

Richard graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1955. He retired in 1999 from Lima Local #776, enjoyed farming, hunting, and trap shooting. He was life member of the Elk's Lodge #54 in Lima, Wapakoneta Eagles, and the Fraternal Order of Orioles #173 Lima Nest.

He was a life member of the Owner Operator Independent Driver's Association. He and his wife operated their own trucking company as a team and had travelled to the lower 48 states together. He was proud of the fact that they hauled the NFL footballs for Wilson Sporting Goods for the past 18 years, and also did the Super Bowl runs. Wilson had awarded them tickets to the NFL Experience in 2013, tailgate Party, and the Super Bowl. They also attended the Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans. They enjoyed visiting Elk's Lodges around the country especially when doing the Super Bowl runs.

He is survived by his children - Wayne Chambers of Toledo, Shelly (Fiancee' Mark Bush) Diepenbrock of Lima; Cindy Terwilliger of Sidney; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother - Dan (Cecille) Chambers of Liberty Center; 2 sisters - Gerry (Jim, deceased) Dershem of CO; Shirley (Norman) Stahl of MI; and a brother-in-law - Kenneth (Bev, deceased) Upell of Liberty Center..

Also preceding him in death is a son-in-law - Ronald Terwilliger; and a brother - Robert Chambers.

Friends may call Friday April 12, 1:00 -3:00, services following at the Elk's Lodge

#54, 302 West North Street; Lima, Ohio 45801.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Putnam County Home Care and Hospice; the Equestrian Therapy Program; or the donor's choice.

Condolences ma be expressed at www.BayliffAndSon.com