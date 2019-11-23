GLANDORF — Richard E. Coressel, 84, of Glandorf died 4:21 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born August 16, 1935 in Defiance to the late Daniel and Berna (Buff) Coressel. On August 20, 1960, he married Laura Schnipke and she survives in Glandorf.

Other survivors include three children: Beth (Tom) Kuhlman, Amy (Pete) Droll and Dean Coressel; eight grandchildren: Ryan Kuhlman, Brandon (Haley) Kuhlman, Nathan (Amanda) Baird, Amber (Cory) Hovest, Holli (Rob) Hohenbrink, Aaron Halker, Ariel Halker and Dezi Halker; seven great-grandchildren: Taylor and Makenzie Baird, Rhyder and Peyton Hovest, Ethan, Addelyn and Everett Hohenbrink; and five sister: Lois O'Connel, Sr. Danielle Coressel, Eileen Brittain, Carol Herman and Joyce Grime.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers: James Coressel and David Coressel; and a sister, Delores Coressel.

Richard had worked 25 + years with Schnipke Builders. He retired from maintenance as carpenter and locksmith for St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was a US Army Veteran. Richard was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, Ottawa Knights of Columbus and Leipsic Rod and Gun. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and attending the grandchildren's sporting events. He was also a avid fan of the Cleveland Indians.

A funeral mass will begin at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman, Fr. Eugene Schnipke and Fr. Kenneth Schnipke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, and Amvets. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church or .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com