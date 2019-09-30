LIMA — Richard D. Dawson, 82, of Lima passed away at 11:19 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 14, 1937, in Lima to Charles and Ruth (Smith) Dawson, who both preceded him in death.

Richard retired as the owner/operator of the Robb Ave. Bodyshop. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne. He enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are his son Paul Dawson of Lima; his daughter Jackie Dawson of Lima; his brother Bill (Sheryl) Dawson of Oklahoma; his sisters Marna Baty of Elida, Mary Dawson and Martha Dawson both of Lima; nieces and nephews Julie, Brad and Matthew Baty, Tony, Scott, Tim, Jennifer, Christopher, Robert and Steven Dawson.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Charles and Bob Dawson; his brother-in-law David Baty.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the s Project.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.