Richard Dysert

Obituary
OTTAWA — Richard E. Dysert, 75 of Ottawa died at 2:52 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. He was born December 29, 1943 in Findlay to Garnet Dysert who is deceased and raised by his grandparents: William and Flossie Dysert who are also deceased. On June 29, 1966, he married Marjorie Kuhlman. She died April 22, 2015. Surviving is a granddaughter: Alex Dysert, an aunt: Mary (Duane) Dearth of Ottawa: and many cousins. He was also preceded in death by his son: Richard "Ricky" Dysert.

Richard was the owner of the former Bay Cab Co. in Put-in-Bay.

Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa with Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of service.

Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ottawa.

Memorials may be made to the National COPD Donation Headquarters, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.

Condolences may be expressed at lovefuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2019
