ROCKFORD — Richard "Dick" Fickert, 76, died Oct. 13, 2019, at Laurels of Shane Hill.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Celina. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Gramza will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.