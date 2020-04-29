COLUMBUS GROVE — Richard "Dick" Fuerst, 72, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at James Cancer Center, Columbus, Ohio. He was born on February 24, 1948, in Lima, Ohio, to Norbert and Lorene (Schulte) Fuerst. They both preceded him in death.

On August 7, 1971, he married Phyllis "Flip" Smith and she survives near Columbus Grove.

Dick is survived by his six daughters, Renae (Eric) Olivo, Nora (Scott) Altenburg, Teresa (Steven) Briggs, Julie (Louis) Schroeder, Mary (Travis) Cartwright, Melissa (Kacey) Hughes; 22 grandchildren, Tony (Laura) Stringfield, Abby (Alex) Vasquez, Marcos Olivo, Libby Stringfield, Sophia Olivo, Madison and Natalie Altenburg, Victoria and Breanna Briggs, Morgan Auchmuty, Miranda and Cayden Briggs, Landen, Levi, Zaine and Wynn Schroeder, Nathan, Hannah, Emma and Ian Cartwright, Karlie and Myra Hughes; five great grandchildren, Mason Vasquez, Emiliano and Ezekiel Olivo, Ellias Briggs and Lydia Kincaid; one brother, James (Bonnie) Fuerst; and three sisters, Patricia (Karl) Schnipke, Jane (Henry) Kaufman and Magdalen (Don) Wehri. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and will be missed greatly by his family and many friends.

Dick was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1966. He was a U. S. Army veteran, serving during Vietnam. Dick was a life long farmer and had also worked at Phillips formerly in Ottawa and retired from DTR in Bluffton.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed coon hunting and his old time westerns. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and picking on his grandkids.

Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Friends may call 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, where a Rosary service will be at the close of visitation.

The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Dick, go online to harrtmansonsfuneralhome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.