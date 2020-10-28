1/1
Richard Garn
LIMA — Richard William Garn, age 72, of Lima, OH passed away at home on Thursday, October 22. He was born on May 31, 1948 in Toledo, OH to William and Maurine (Sutton) Garn. Richard was a graduate of Macomber High School "Class of 1966", and employed as a welder for the Lima Army Tank Plant and Allen County Recyclers, Inc. Richard had a heart of gold and in 2013, he received the "President's Volunteer Service Award" for his contribution to his community.

Richard is survived by his siblings, Patricia LaCourse of Slidell, LA, Peggy (Mike Watkins) Arnett of Toledo, OH, Steven (Pat) Garn of Brunswick, OH, and Loretta Norris of Campobella, SC. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father William; mother Maurine Gernheuser; and brother David.

Services will be private with interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.sujkowski.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
