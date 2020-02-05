LIMA — Richard G. Gatchel, 91, died at 8:50 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his residence in Lima, Ohio.

Richard was born on October 6, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to Glen & Hester (Fleming) Gatchel and on July 12, 1948, he married Leah M. (Rothe) Gatchel, who preceded him in death.

He was a member of the First Assembly of God. He served in United States Navy during WWII. He retired as an automotive upholster and had worked for Rex Seat and Bayliff Coach Corp. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and horseshoes.

He is survived by children, Linda Moore, of Lima, OH, Bob (Sue) Gatchel, of Elida, OH, Kenny Gatchel, of Lima, OH, Lisa Gatchel, of Lima; seven grandchildren, Scott Moore, Joshua Moore, Matthew Moore, Robert (Heather) Gatchel Jr, Stacey (Joshua) Lehman, Amanda (Nathaniel) Koverman and Blaine Lewis; a sister, Mary Carroll, of Dayton, OH.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steve Gatchel a son-in-law, Rickie E. Moore, step mother, Audrey Gatchel and a sister, Dorothy Karkalik.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 5:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Pastor Jerry M. Hall will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted by Post 1275.

Interment of ashes will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to (Northwest Ohio Chapter), 3400 W. Elm St., Lima, Ohio 45807.

