LIMA — Richard "Rick" Donald Groves II, age 67, passed away October 13, 2019, at his residence. Rick was born August 7, 1952, in Lima, OH, to Richard Donald and Marian Beryl (Roessler) Groves I who preceded him in death. On March 11, 1972, he married Georgia G. (Wyant) Groves who survives in Lima.

Rick was a 1971 graduate of Perry High School. After high school he worked with different companies in and around the Lima area including: Teledyne, Mello-Creme and Rockwell in Kenton. He then took a position with General Dynamics where he worked in many different capacities for 37 years retiring in 2019. Rick enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren about astrology. He was a Scout Master and a self proclaimed drivers-ed teacher and would teach his children how to drive a stick shift car. He was also a softball, baseball, soccer and basketball coach to many. He was a master dance dad, jolliest elf of them all and loved everything about Christmas. Rick was an avid reader, loved working in his yard and enjoyed his time around the bon fire. He will be remembered a being a "Dad" to everybody. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Rick would travel anywhere and at anytime to support his grandchildren in any and all of their activities.

In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his children: Dustin (Lori) Groves of Tiffin, OH, Darcey (Jeremy) Schneider of Maumee, OH, Abby (Brandon) Gerding and Amy Groves both of Lima, OH, 7 grandchildren: Caden, Carter and Claire Groves and Evelynn, Jackson, Charles, and Oliver Schneider, numerous nieces and nephews and his mother in-law, Doris Wyant of Lima, OH. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Larry E. Groves and Dale Roessler.

There will be private services held at a later date and burial of cremated remains will be held in Shawnee Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital Oncology Unit. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.