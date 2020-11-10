OTTAWA - Richard H. Edelbrock, 83, of Ottawa died 2: 55 a.m., Friday, November 6, 202 at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born September 24, 1937 in Kalida to the late Alex and Agnes (Bockrath) Edelbrock. On May 14, 1960 he married Carole Gerding. She died February 1, 2019.

Survivors include two sons: Scott (Gwen) Edelbrock of Ottawa and Brian Edelbrock of Rossford; two granddaughters: Nicole Edelbrock and Kathleen Edelbrock; two brothers: Ken Edelbrock of FL and Ron Edelbrock of Kalida; and two sisters: Terry Mcglone of SC and Maryann Miller of Cloverdale.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Norm Edelbrock.

Richard retired from WC Woods of Ottawa. He was also the owner of a the former Sears Catalog store in Ottawa. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Ottawa, Elks - IOOF of Ottawa. Richard was a former member of the Village of Ottawa Park Board, Village of Ottawa Council and Mayor of Ottawa.

Arrangements will be made at a later date and are under the direction of Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Disease Research.

