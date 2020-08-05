Richard Hairston

COLUMBUS — Mr. Richard L. Hairston, age 67, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m. at Ohio State University Medical Center-East in Columbus, OH. Richard accepted Jesus Christ as his Personal Saviour and believed in the Word of God.

He was born on January 14, 1953, to Mary L. Hairston and Joseph Fawling in Columbus, Mississippi. Both parents preceded him in death along with brother, Charlie Hairston, and sister, Betty A. Gurley, brother-in-law, Stephen Williams Sr. and Christopher Alexander Sr. and brother-in-law, Albert Crockett.

On February 22, 2018, he was united in holy matrimony to Inez Alexander of Columbus, Ohio. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed hats, playing spades, helping others, and he had the gift of gab.

Richard graduated from Lima Senior High School and Lima Central Catholic and attended OSU Lima branch, where he earned his Associate's Degree in Accounting and Computer Data Processing. Mr. Hairston worked for Commercial Movers and Owens Corning until his retirement in 2001.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Inez, of Columbus and daughter Whitney Hairston (Patrick) and two grandsons; Kwalie and Kyler of Lima, Ohio. His mother-in-law, Clarissa J. Alexander, and father-in-law Charles T. Alexander of Columbus, Ohio. Brother-in-law, Ahmed Alexander of Columbus, Ohio. His siblings, Noah (Cathy) Hairston, Jerry Hairston, Shirley A. Potts, Mary L. Odom of Lima, Ohio, Roy C. Hairston of Columbus, Ohio, Michele Phipps of Lima, Ohio and Tracy Massey Crockett of Columbus, Ohio. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. and the service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Marlin Gary's Funeral Home at 5456 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43232.

You can offer condolences at: thechapelofpeace@aol.com