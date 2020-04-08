DELPHOS — Richard S. "Dick" Harruff, 84, of Delphos and formerly of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 9:35 PM Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center with his family at his side. He had been a patient for two weeks.

He was born March 4, 1936 in Spencerville, the eldest son of the late Cloyd S. and Lona L. Shaffer Harruff. On January 22, 1955 he married Shirley L. Potts, his "spark" in life for 65 years, who survives in Delphos.

Also surviving are his daughter; Sherry (James Scott Ditto) Wieter of Delphos; grandchildren, Richard (Sandra) Smith of Oxford, OH., Curt Harruff of Lima, Amanda (Matt) Miller of Spencerville, Beth (Shaun) Stanley of Delphos and Jamie (Scott) Bruce of Wapakoneta; great grandchildren; Matthew Miller and Logan Miller, both of Spencerville and Amaya Bruce of Wapakoneta and family friend Leon Wieter of Spencerville.

His siblings are; Raymond (Nancy) Harruff of Celina, Vernon Harruff of Chickasatta, OK., Pat (Gary) Gallimore of St. Marys, Albert Harruff of Wapakoneta, Bev Shaner of St. Marys, Carol Mays of Spencerville and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his daughters, Janet Smith and Pam Harruff and son-in-law, Jessie Smith, and his siblings, Hazel Longsworth, Robert Harruff, Doug Harruff and Paul Harruff.

Dick attended the Spencerville and St. Marys schools, and later earned his satationary engineers license. He retired in 1998 as Chief Engineer at the St. Marys Power plant. He was Scout Master for Spencerville Troop 2 in the "70's". He enjoyed camping and fishing years ago, car rides, cook outs and woodworking with Matthew and Logan and making people laugh. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, there will be private funeral services Saturday afternoon in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with his nephew Bryan Harruff officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation, but condolences may be sent to [email protected]