HILE SAINT MARYS — Richard "Dick" Hile, 80, of Saint Marys, died 9:25 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence. Private family funeral rites will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Saint Marys is entrusted with Dick's funeral arrangements.



