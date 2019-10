BUCKLAND — Richard A. Houts Jr., 56, died Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, St. Marys. Pastor Robert Warren will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.