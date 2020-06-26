Richard Hugel

LANDECK — Richard C "Rich" Hugel, 90, of Landeck passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos.

He was born On August 28, 1929, to Sylvester and Sophia (Burgei) Hugel. On October 18, 1952, he was united in marriage to Betty Clement who preceded him in death in 2015.

He is survived by three daughters, Mary (Tim) Dray of Ft. Jennings, Carol (Lance) Buettner of Lima, and Nancy (Bob) Wiechart of Ft. Jennings; one sister, Velma Wehri; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Barb Seffernick of Delphos and Marilyn Clement of Mansfield.

Rich was preceded in death by a son, Joseph; a grandson, Alexander Dray; and three brothers-in-law, Gilbert Wehri, James

Clement, and Alfred Seffernick.

Rich was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. He had been a member of the United States Army from 1952-1954 serving during the Korean Conflict . He was assigned to the 148th division of the 105 Howitzer Unit to backup the infantry. Rich went to base camp at Polk, Louisiana and was stationed at Ft. Richardson in Alaska. His bunkmate was Bill Wensink and they developed a friendship that was more like family and were close their entire lives. He was also a member of the VFW post 3035 where he had been Post Commander, the Eagles #471, the America Legion #268, and the Catholic Foresters. He was a self employed truck driver and lifelong farmer. His farm recently received recognition as a Century Family Farm. Rich always loved leisurely car rides where he could check out the crops. Even as recent as right before quarantine, his family continued to take him on these family drives.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church in Landeck on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military grave rites will be performed by the Delphos Veteran's Council. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at Harter and Schier Funeral home where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Church in Landeck.