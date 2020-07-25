1/1
Richard Hussey
LIMA — Richard W. "Dick" Hussey, 87, was called into the presence of the Lord at 4:02 am Friday July 24, 2020, at his home.

Dick was born October 5, 1932 in Dyersburg, TN to George and Cora (Sillaway) Hussey who preceded him in death. On June 27, 1987 he married Janet L. (Hitchcock) Hussey who survives in Lima.

Dick grew up on a farm in Newbern, TN and graduated from Dyer County High School in Newbern, TN, where he earned an American Farmers Degree in FFA. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dick still owned the family farm in Tennessee and his love of farming stayed with him his entire life. He was a member of the Lima Farmers Club, Gardeners of Lima, served as a Superintendent of the vegetable division of the Allen County Fair and he loved tending to his garden. He was especially known for his large delicious tomatoes. Dicks other passion was working as a Special Deputy with the Allen County Sheriffs Office. He retired as Vice President and general manager of the Metal Coating Company. Dick was a member of Lima Lodge #205 F & AM, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21 and was an active member of Market Street Presbyterian Church for many years.

He is survived by two sons, Tracy (Kimberly) Hussey of North Port, FL and Richard "Mac" (Peggy) Hussey of Cincinnati; two step-daughters, Shelee (Jim) Zinn Brenneman of Hilliard and Tamra Zinn Cantore of Atlanta, GA; ten grandchildren, Justin C. (Mala) Hussey, Emilia Hussey, Nicholas Hussey, Richard "Ryan" Hussey, Elizabeth Danae Hussey, Matt (Lauren) Honegger, Beth Honegger Henderson, Jody (Scott) Honegger McNett, Ben Cantore, Christina Cantore and seven great-grandchildren, Madalyne Hussey, Braylon, Aspen and Emma Jane McNett, Brielle Henderson, Beau Honegger, and Parker Hussey.

He was preceded in death by: a brother, Donald A. Hussey.

Due to current COVID-19 status, private family services will be held at Noon, Monday, July 27, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Dottie Kaiser officiating. Friends may watch via livestream from Chiles-Laman facebook page. Military honors will be conducted by the US Army and VFW Post 1275. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Market Street Presbyterian Church, 1100 W. Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45805 or the Allen County Reserve Deputies Association, 333 N. Main Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
12:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Sending my love and condolences to Janet and the entire family. May you all find peace and comfort during these difficult days. It was my pleasure to be involved in Richard's life these wonderful five months. The love I have for Janet feels like it has been nurtured for many years. God Bless you all.
Melody Martin
Friend
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
On behalf of Mike Melvin & Flag City Honor Flight, may you Rest Easy Soldier!
July 25, 2020
Dick, Thank You so much for your service. Sure wish we could have honored you on a Honor Flight, but I'm Thankful we got to do what we did for you. Rest Easy Sir, & may God Bless you & your family.
Mike Melvin
Friend
