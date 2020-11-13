DELPHOS — Richard J. Will, 73, passed away Wednesday November 11, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Richard was born on March 8, 1947 to the late Elmer and Viola (Jesko) Will. Richard is survived by his two sons, Jonathan (Lyndsay) Will of Fremont, and Joel (Stephanie) Will of Delphos, as well as his brother, Ed Will of Bogart, GA. He has 4 grandchildren, Brady, Addison, Elayna, and Parker, and 1 nephew, Michael.

Richard was a 1965 graduate of Delphos St. John's High School. After graduating, he worked on the Norfolk & Western Railroad as a clerk, and later as a locomotive engineer. As the railroads declined, he joined the Delphos Police Department where he served on the force from 1968-2010. Also during this time, he took pride in working for Kolkmeyer-Helmkamp Funeral Home. Richard also worked many years in security for Roundy's in Lima and Securitas AB in Spencerville. He was a member of the Delphos St. Johns' Catholic Church and also of the Delphos Eagles and VFW Post in the past.

Richard had many hobbies and interests which included hunting, fishing, talking on the CB radio, playing cards, coaching little league baseball, playing Bingo, and supporting our local high school sports teams. He volunteered as a little league baseball coach for over 15 years. He especially had interest in what his grandchildren were doing in school and in their athletics.

A private service will be held with the immediate family only, due to the ongoing pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delphos Little League Association, ATTN: Tony, 1506 S. Bredeick St., Delphos, OH 45833.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, 1170 Shawnee Road, Lima, OH 45805.

