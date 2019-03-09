BLUFFTON — Richard "Dick" H. Jordan, 84, passed away March 8, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Bluffton. Dick was born May 17, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio to the late James Sr. and Lenore (Willauer) Jordan. On September 17, 1956, he married Mary Ann Fleming Jordan who survives.

Dick graduated from Bluffton High School in 1951. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1956 - 1958 and later graduated from Bluffton College in 1984. Dick owned and operated Jordan-Diller Insurance from 1961 - 2018. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Bluffton, the Bluffton Masonic Lodge, Mt. Cory Masonic Lodge, Knights Templar, Shriners, Order of the Eastern Star and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of the Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce and past board member of the Bluffton-Richland Library. Dick was a retired member of the Bluffton and Beaverdam Fire Departments. He was involved with the Salvation Army, Bluffton Community Assistance and the Allen County Board of Elections. Dick was an avid fountain pen collector and expert genealogist.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Jordan; four children, Amy King of Bluffton, Tim Jordan of Clarksville, Tennessee, Bethany (Jon) Theis of Bluffton and Nathaniel (Jenni) Jordan of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Ashleigh, Kaity, Dylan, Ben, Lindsay, Grant and Matthew; three brothers, Rev. Charles (Elaine) Jordan of Indianapolis, Indiana, Walter (Nancy Haldeman) Jordan of Toledo, James (Marilyn) Jordan Jr. of Redmond, Washington; and a sister, Sallie Jordan-Jones of Bluffton.

Richard was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Edwards and Betty Goetz.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Bluffton. Pastors Carol Clements and Charles Jordan officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with military rites. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A masonic service will be held on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.