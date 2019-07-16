LIMA — Richard Allen Keller, 74, died at 12:43 PM on July 14, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Richard was born on July 2, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Kenneth Keller and Waneta Mae (Stoner) Keller. On Sunday, August 8, 1999, he married Ruth Ann (Smith) Keller, who preceded him in death on April 14, 2015.

Richard earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting Degree and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Degree from Bluffton College, Bluffton, Ohio. He was the Executive Director of Church People for Change and Reconciliation for 8 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Katherine Marie (Jon) Deal, of Kalida, OH; a step daughter Marie (Mark) Mayer, of Lima, OH, step sons, Bobby (Soneda) McKee, of Lima, OH, Mike (Leslie) McKee, step son, Matt McKee, both of Lima, OH; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brother, William Bradford Keller, of Worthington, OH, a brother-in-law, Michael (Kim) Smith, of Lima, a brother and sister-in-law, Lynn (Jenny) Smith, sister-in-law, Deborah Smith, of Lima, OH, brother-in-law, Roger Smith, of Lima, OH, sister-in-law, Teresa Smith, of Lima, OH, brother-in-law, Ricky (Martha) Smith, of Waynesfield, OH, sister-in-law, Pamela (Bruce) VanScoyoc, of Lima, OH, brother-in-law, Ronnie Bailey, of Lima, OH, brother-in-law, Paul (Theresa) Smith, of Harrod, OH, sister-in-law, Becky Stidham, of KY, brother-in-law, Johnny Smith, of Lima, OH, sister-in-law, Candy Smith, of Lima, OH; a nephew, William (Abby) Keller of Columbus, Ohio and several great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Diane Keller and Sandy Bailey, a brother-in-law, Darrell (JoAnna) Smith.

A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in Ward Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.