Obituary Print Richard Kerr | Visit Guest Book

LIMA — It is this day March 17, 2019 family mourns the loss of Richard Kerr 50, of Lima, OH passing in his home surrounded by those he loved. Richard lost his battle to cancer after 2 years accomplishing his journey serving others as a true servant of God which he did diligently everyday of his life. Richard was a graduate of Bath High School and Apollo Career Center pursuing a 26 year career in welding. He is survived by his wife and 2nd grade sweetheart Vicki, 3 children Brooklin(Aaron) Mauk, David(Morgan) Kerr, and Katlin Kerr, and 3 grandboys Tatum, Rocco, and Paxton, his loving mother Margaret Kerr, 4 siblings Toby (Kelly) Kerr, Missy (Eric) Faulkner, Tania (Dwight) Cole, and Davelle Everhardt, many nieces and nephews, and in laws. Preceded in death by his father and mentor David Kerr. Richie loved spending time with his family and watching his grandsons play. One of his favorite past times was fishing with a great deal of his enjoyment coming from just sitting outside enjoying nature. He was able to make it to see the ocean for the first time and couldn't wait to get back there again. Richie also enjoyed going to church and growing in the spirit. Per his wishes he will be cremated and a remembrance of life ceremony will be held at Herman Woods on March 31, 2019 from 2-5 pm and if unable to make it the door to our home is always open for visitors. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

Published in The Lima News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for The Lima News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close