LIMA — Richard R. Keys, age 72, of Lima, Ohio, passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Sat. August 10, 2019 at Care Core of Lima.

Richard was born on November 28, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to Richard and Helen (Hyter) Keys, who preceded him in death.

Richard was a 1964 graduate of Lima Senior High School and attended Lima Technical College. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army from 1966-1969. Richard enjoyed sailing and playing drums.

Survivors include his three sisters; Jennifer K. Brayton of Lima, Susan K. (John) Waggott and Judith K. (Peter) Oriani both from Wellsville, NY. Richard was a beloved uncle and grand-uncle to many nieces and nephews including Jenny (Scott) Williams of Lima, Adam (Cheryl) Brayton of Lima, Chris (Peggy) Brayton of Roy, WA and Shelley (Brian) Choate of Wellsville, NY. His beloved friend Chip the cat preceded him in death.

At Richard's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Private family interment will occur at a later date. Donations in Richard's honor can be made to Debs Dogs, Cat Haven or your local animal shelter.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to care for the Keys family. Online condolences may be left for them at www.hannemanfh.com