ELIDA — Richard Grant Knowles, 81, of Elida, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence. Richard was born on October 5, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to Richard Feyne and Verna Leella (Smith) Knowles and they preceded him in death.

Mr. Knowles is survived by his children, Christine Trapper of Blackpool, England, Karolyn Eversole of Lima and Kathryn Knowles of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his siblings, Verna (Rodney) Horner of Marion and Judith L. (Fred) Allison of Centerville, Ohio. His former spouse and longtime friend, Linda Stauffer Wilds, is also surviving.

Richard had been employed with Columbia Gas Co., Exxon Mobile and had been with WIMA-WCIT and WVKO radio. He was an amateur radio enthusiast and was a member of the NOARC. His radio call-name was N8IJ. He loved science fiction and was an amateur writer of short stories and novels. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during peacetime.

Per Richard's request, he will be cremated and no services will be held. These arrangements are under the direction of Siferd-Orians Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com