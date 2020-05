Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Richard "Rick" P. Lee died April 30, 2020. Private family services will begin Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.



