LIMA — It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Patrick Lee announces his sudden passing, on Wednesday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 52. He was born May 19, 1967, in Lima, Ohio, to Richard and Susan (Smith) Lee. Upon graduation from Lima Senior High School in 1985, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served as a 462x0 - Aircraft Armament Systems Specialist. Upon returning to Lima, he joined the United States Army/Ohio Army National Guard serving as 88M, 11B, 19K, & 14S from September 1990-June 2007, when he retired from the service. While serving in the guard, he was activated for Operation Iraqi Freedom, mobilized as a detachment of the Ohio Army National Guard attached to the U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Mechanized). He was then deployed to Forward Operating Base Ironhorse in Tikrit, Iraq for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal in honor of his meritorious achievements. In civilian life, Richard studied computer programming at Lima Technical College from 1990-1994. He was employed for many years at The Lima News working in their IT department and most recently has served as the Network Administrator at Your Hometown Stations/Lima. In the summer of 2000, Rick met the love of his life, Kristin (Fisher) Lee. They married in May of 2002 and raised two beloved children, Richard Timothy and Kyra Kristine Lee. Rick spent much of his free time doing what he loved. While he loved playing saxophone for Alumni Band and countless community theatre productions, he also enjoyed "sitting in" to perform with a local cover band for various gigs. He has always been an avid bowler. Rick has bowled in many leagues in the greater Lima area. One of his proudest moments in bowling was his first "300 Game" in December of 2018. The second was to become the coach for the Lima Senior Girls' Bowling Team this past season. In the last few years, Rick has been passionate about various 5K races, Savage Race, as well as cycling. Rick had recently become a proud member of Team Roadrunners Bicycle Club and has put in thousands of miles to this date. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, paternal grandparents Harry R. and Betty G. (Keenan Zweibel) Lee and maternal grandparents Donald and Eloise (Joseph) Smith. Left to honor his memory are his loving wife of 18 years, his children, his father, siblings Randall (Julie) Lee of Cache, Oklahoma, Kerrie (Michael) Miller of Spencerville, Ohio, and Sherrie (Becky) Lee-Dennis of Irving, Texas, nieces Alyx, Asia, India, Olivia, and Gabriella, nephew Christopher, great-nieces Lilly, Harper and Calli and great-nephew Rowan, several aunts & uncles, many cousins and the most amazing group of friends that are all family. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 7th from 6-8 pm and Friday, May 8th from 2-8 pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. A private family service will be held Saturday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church. The service will be digitally accessible for viewing that day on Rick's Facebook page. A formal burial ceremony and Celebration of Life will take place in Lima at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Richard can be made in his name to Coleman Professional Services of Lima, or a charitable organization of your choice. On line condolences can be made at chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lima News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.