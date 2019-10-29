LIMA — Richard "Dick" M. Locke, 91 of Lima, passed away October 27, 2019, at Lochhaven Apartments. Dick was born June 25, 1928 in Cridersville to Richard and Iva (Wright) Locke, who preceded him in death. On October 1, 1952, he married Dorothy "Dot" (Taylor) Locke, who preceded him in death on March 6, 2019. Dick was a 1946 graduate of Blume High School and received his associate degree in accounting from Northwestern Business College. Dick served as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Korea and Japan and was in the first group to enter Enchan in 1950. Dick worked as the administrator of Lima Visiting Nurses until retiring in 1994. Alongside his wife, he was a very active member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church for over 60 years and he was a Life Member of Post 1275. Dick enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling. Dick is survived by his daughter, "Rosa" Linda (Francis) Porreca; special nephews, William and Garry (Pat) Locke and his sister-in-law, Ruth Locke. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his brothers, William M. and Don H. Locke and his sisters, Mary A. Creps, Cecil C. Marvin and Farol G. Tomlinson. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. A short service will follow calling hours with Rev. John Maynard to officiate. Military rites will be performed by Post 1275 and active duty Army. Memorial contributions may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 801 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima, OH 45801. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.