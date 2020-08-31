Richard Luchini

LIMA — Richard E. Luchini, Sr. , age 83 of Lima, passed at 12:02 am., Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born may 28, 1937 to the late Michael and Lula Mae Kramer Luchini. On January 2, 1971 he married Patricia L. Black, who survives.

Dick retired as a superintendent from Fritchie Asphalt and Paving and was a member of the New Hope Christian Center Church. His hobbies included auto racing on a dirt track and NASCAR.

He is survived by 7 sons - David (Angie Armstrong) Luchini of Lima; Frank (Linda) Luchini of Lima; Thomas (Ronette) Luchini of Wapakoneta; Mike (Chris) Luchini of New Matamar, OH; Brent (Tereasa) Luchini of Lima; Mark (Margaret) Luchini of New Hampshire, OH; Geno (Bridgette Hittapole) Luchini of Jeffersonville, IN; 2 daughters - Tina Luchini of Lima and Cassandra (Mike Hussing) Luchini of Lima; a niece raised by the Luchinis - Mindy Everett of IN; 28 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; a brother - Thomas (Mary) Luchini of Wapakoneta; 2 sisters - Patricia (Jim) Gross of Alger and Mary Hogle of Lima; a sister-in-law - Betty Luchini of TX

He was preceded in death by a son - Richard 'Dickie' Luchini, Jr.; 2 brothers - Alvie Luchini and William Luchini.

Funeral services will begin 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at New Hope Christian Center, 2240 Baty Road, Lima. Rev. James Menke and Tim White will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Champaign Residential Services.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com