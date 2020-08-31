1/1
Richard Luchini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Richard E. Luchini, Sr. , age 83 of Lima, passed at 12:02 am., Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born may 28, 1937 to the late Michael and Lula Mae Kramer Luchini. On January 2, 1971 he married Patricia L. Black, who survives.

Dick retired as a superintendent from Fritchie Asphalt and Paving and was a member of the New Hope Christian Center Church. His hobbies included auto racing on a dirt track and NASCAR.

He is survived by 7 sons - David (Angie Armstrong) Luchini of Lima; Frank (Linda) Luchini of Lima; Thomas (Ronette) Luchini of Wapakoneta; Mike (Chris) Luchini of New Matamar, OH; Brent (Tereasa) Luchini of Lima; Mark (Margaret) Luchini of New Hampshire, OH; Geno (Bridgette Hittapole) Luchini of Jeffersonville, IN; 2 daughters - Tina Luchini of Lima and Cassandra (Mike Hussing) Luchini of Lima; a niece raised by the Luchinis - Mindy Everett of IN; 28 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; a brother - Thomas (Mary) Luchini of Wapakoneta; 2 sisters - Patricia (Jim) Gross of Alger and Mary Hogle of Lima; a sister-in-law - Betty Luchini of TX

He was preceded in death by a son - Richard 'Dickie' Luchini, Jr.; 2 brothers - Alvie Luchini and William Luchini.

Funeral services will begin 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at New Hope Christian Center, 2240 Baty Road, Lima. Rev. James Menke and Tim White will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Champaign Residential Services.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved