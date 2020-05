Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Richard Lee "Rich" McKee, 62, died May 27, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. June 5 at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.



