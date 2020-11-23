1/1
Richard McPheron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA —

Richard Earl "Dick" McPheron, 90 Years of Lima, Ohio passed away at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on July 7, 1930 to the late Raymond A. and Gladys (Mewhoeter) McPheron.

On July 30, 1953 he married the love of his life, his best friend, Dorothy M. Eberle (McPheron) she survives in Lima, they were married 67 years. Richard was a 1948 graduate of Shawnee High School. He served in the Korean War and was a platoon Sergeant. He retired from Lima State Hospital. He was a member of Lima Eagles Lodge, American Legion and a life time member of the VFW Post 1275 of Lima. Richard loved being around his grandchildren and family. He looked so forward to our McPeron Reunions and was so very loved by all. He loved watching Ohio State Football and Reds Baseball.

Richard is survived by his sons, Dennis McPheron, Mike(Sheila) McPheron, Tim (Cindy) McPheron and daughters Denise (David) Spallinger, Colleen McPheron Aubin. Richard is survived by fifteen grandchildren, Jeff (Samantha) McPheron, Kristy McPheron, Shawn (Emily) McPheron, Justin (Heide) McPheron, Matt McPheron, Cara (Andrew) Hoppe, Leah McPheron, Alex (Kelli) McPheron, Kayla (Justin) Rex, Nicole (Jason) Wilkin, Sarah (Chris) Webb, Brianna (Jeffery) Aubin-Lusk, Trey (Taira) Fischer-Aubin, Taylor (Kasey) Krendel; thirty-two great grand kids; sister-in-law, Judy McPheron.

He was preceded in death by his brothers. Robert (Maraha) Mcpheron. Carl (Mary) McPheron, James McPheron; sisters, Henrieta (Charles) Mickey Rutledge, Imogene (Harold) Battles, Helen (Kenneth) Brown and their two grandchildren, Jamie Stoner and Rachel Stoner.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Shawnee Cemetery. Lima, Ohio

Donations-Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 96860, Washington DC 20077-7677

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved