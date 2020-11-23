LIMA —

Richard Earl "Dick" McPheron, 90 Years of Lima, Ohio passed away at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on July 7, 1930 to the late Raymond A. and Gladys (Mewhoeter) McPheron.

On July 30, 1953 he married the love of his life, his best friend, Dorothy M. Eberle (McPheron) she survives in Lima, they were married 67 years. Richard was a 1948 graduate of Shawnee High School. He served in the Korean War and was a platoon Sergeant. He retired from Lima State Hospital. He was a member of Lima Eagles Lodge, American Legion and a life time member of the VFW Post 1275 of Lima. Richard loved being around his grandchildren and family. He looked so forward to our McPeron Reunions and was so very loved by all. He loved watching Ohio State Football and Reds Baseball.

Richard is survived by his sons, Dennis McPheron, Mike(Sheila) McPheron, Tim (Cindy) McPheron and daughters Denise (David) Spallinger, Colleen McPheron Aubin. Richard is survived by fifteen grandchildren, Jeff (Samantha) McPheron, Kristy McPheron, Shawn (Emily) McPheron, Justin (Heide) McPheron, Matt McPheron, Cara (Andrew) Hoppe, Leah McPheron, Alex (Kelli) McPheron, Kayla (Justin) Rex, Nicole (Jason) Wilkin, Sarah (Chris) Webb, Brianna (Jeffery) Aubin-Lusk, Trey (Taira) Fischer-Aubin, Taylor (Kasey) Krendel; thirty-two great grand kids; sister-in-law, Judy McPheron.

He was preceded in death by his brothers. Robert (Maraha) Mcpheron. Carl (Mary) McPheron, James McPheron; sisters, Henrieta (Charles) Mickey Rutledge, Imogene (Harold) Battles, Helen (Kenneth) Brown and their two grandchildren, Jamie Stoner and Rachel Stoner.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Shawnee Cemetery. Lima, Ohio

Donations-Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 96860, Washington DC 20077-7677

