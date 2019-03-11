SPENCERVILLE — Richard L. "Dick" Miller, age 76, passed away March 8, 2019, at 6:08 pm, surrounded by his loving family at the Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Dick was born May 7, 1942, in Lima, OH, to Robert H. and Doris M. (Fissel) Miller who preceded him in death. On August 5, 1961, he married Janice A. (Winans) Miller who survives in Spencerville.

Dick was a 1960 graduate of Spencerville High School. After high school he sold parts and occasionally a car at Koenig Chevrolet in Spencerville. He then entered the apprenticeship of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #776 in Lima where he became a pipefitter for many years until his retirement when he could finally pursue his favorite career passion fulltime….farming. He was a proud life-long farmer and early conservation and no-till advocate. His favorite activity on the farm seemed to be watering the cattle as he often stated he was "watching them grow". As a younger man, he frequented The Broadway as a pool player and later frequented The Villager honing his euchre skills against some of the local talent. He enjoyed playing cards of all types with friends and family throughout his life. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed history, genealogy being a favorite. He was particularly proud of the family history of the homestead he and Janice resided on since 1967. In recent years, he enjoyed wintering in Southwest Florida reminiscing with old friends and making new ones. Dick was a former member of the Spencerville FFA Alumni, Allen County Cattlemen's Association, Spencerville VFW # 6772 (social member) and the Lima Beane Chorus. Dick was a current member of the Spencerville United Church of Christ and a founding member of what would become the Spencerville Livestock Boosters.

In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his children: Tamara (Thomas) Koenig and Michael (Kerrie) Miller both of Spencerville, OH, 5 grandchildren: Tyler (Ashley) Koenig, Taylor Koenig, India Miller, Olivia Miller and Tanner Koenig, and a great grandchild, Lauren Koenig, 2 sisters: Diane (Tom) Stout, and Connie (Carl) Simindinger both of Spencerville, OH.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Spencerville United Church of Christ, 102 Wisher Dr., Spencerville, OH 45887. Officiating the service will be Rev. Scott Johnson. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 pm and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday at the Spencerville United Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Historical Society or Spencerville United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.