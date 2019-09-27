SIDNEY — Richard Miller at 83, of Sidney and formerly of Lima passed away 4:11 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Sidney Care Center. He was born Sept. 18, 1936 in Lima to the late John Lawrence and Pearl A. Roberts Miller. He married Betty Jean Stratton and she preceded him in death March 31, 2015.

Richard was a lifelong member of Calvary Temple Assemble of God until they closed. He retired from Ford after 33 years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed feeding the extended family his vegetables.

Survivors include sons: Rick Miller of Lima and Lonnie (Brenda) Miller of Kettlersville, daughters: Brenda Cornwell of Lima, Pam Hempfling of Lima, 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, a brother Ronald (Cheryl) Miller of Columbus and 2 sisters: Helen (Floyd) Gross of Ft. Wayne, IN and Shirley Stanley of Muskogee, OK.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Eldon, Robert, John, Donald, Roger, Larry, Ruth, Mary and Carolyn Miller, Marcella Pitchford, Betty Eberle and Erma Gross.

The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Brandon Green officiating and burial will be in Spencerville Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be given to the .