WAPAKONETA — Richard W. "Dick" Miller, 77, of Wapakoneta passed away at 8:09 p.m. Thursday April 30, 2020 at Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus. He was born on March 14, 1943 in Van Wert to Wilson A. & Elizabeth J. (Pollock) Miller who preceded him in death. Survivors included two children Lori (Quincy) Hodges of Lima, Tony (Trish) Miller of Wapakoneta; 2 grandchildren Zachary (fiancé' Aprille Steinke) Miller, Tyler Miller, a brother Mark (Joyce) Miller of Middle Point, OH and several nieces and nephews. Former spouse Judy Miller. He was preceded in death by a sister Beverly A. Brown. Dick served in the United States Navy from 1962 - 1966 as an engineer during the Vietnam War, where he was station on the U.S.S. Trathen and U.S.S. Brinkley Bass. He earned a Good Conduct Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal and was honorably discharged. He had worked at Fruehauf Corporation, Astro Lanes Bowling Alley and was a bartender at the VFW Post 8445 for 22 years. Dick never knew a stranger. He was out going and enjoyed serving the public. He was a Life Member of the Amvets Post 333, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 691 and a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8445. He was an avid bowler and had scored a 300 game in 1986. He like playing golf, going to the casino and watching the Cincinnati Reds. He loved being around family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held May 6 at Schlosser Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Pretorius officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at the V.F.W. Post 8445. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the Miller family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com The Miller family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.