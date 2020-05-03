LIMA — Richard L. Osborn, Jr. age 57 of Lima, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born Oct. 4, 1962 in Kenton, Ohio to Richard and Karen (Williams) Osborn, Sr., his mom survives in Lima. Rich had most recently worked as a manager in the hospitality industry. He had been a licensed funeral director and embalmer for many years working in Cridersville, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina. He had attended Perry High School, Xavier University and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Additional survivors include daughters: Jessica Cockerell-Osborn of Alabama and Cierra Osborn of Florida; a grandson Peyton Benefield; sisters: Tammy (Joe) Lehman-McDonnell of Lima, Cindy E. (Dan) Tritipo of Laurelville, Ohio, Kristine (Doug) Poland of Springfield, Ohio and Kimberly Dickerson of Lima; brother-in-law Ken Dickerson of Columbus; a special friend Pam Keith of Lima; several nieces, nephews. He was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Osborn, Sr. and a brother-in-law Brent E. Lehman. Due to the COVID 19 virus private family services will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Perry Local Schools c/o the Athletic Department. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com. Cremated remains will be entombed in a coral reef in the future.
Published in The Lima News from May 3 to May 4, 2020.