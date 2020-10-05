Richard Patton

DELPHOS — Richard E. "Dick" Patton, of Delphos, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at 10:57 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home following a courageous yet brief battle with cancer. He was born on January 21, 1950, to J. B. and Sarah (Bowen) Patton in Annapolis, MD. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Delphos. On December 2, 1989, he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Cooley. She survives in Delphos.

He is also survived by three daughters, Shellie (Dan) Stemen of Delphos, Jamee (Brian White) Patton of Dublin, OH, and Shannon (Josh) Beach of Selma, OR; two sons, Scott (Renee) Fronk of Westerville, OH, and Dereck (Erin) Patton of Toledo, OH; surviving grandchildren, Sierra (Palmer Smith) Fronk of Alexandria, OH; Dominic (Klycia) Munoz of Annapolis, MD, Brynn, Brooks, and Braeden White of Dublin, OH, Cadin Beach of Selma, and Adara, Ethan, Jupiter, Triton Patton of Toledo, OH; surviving siblings, Brenda (Ed) Banas of MD, Steve (Beverly) Patton of MD, Jan Browning of KY, and Laura Young of GA; three sisters-in-law, Sue (Wayne) Meeks of Lima, Diane Fetzer of Delphos, and JoAnn (Jamie Joseph) Cooley of Delphos.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.B.; sister, Helen Anne Patton, a grandson, Alexander Munoz; and multiple brothers and sisters-in-law.

Dick was a Vietnam Veteran having served twelve years in the United States Navy. He graduated from Severna Park High School in Annapolis, MD, Class of 1968. He was a member of the Ft. Amanda Masons 706 and a life member of VFW Post #3035. Dick retired from Ford Motor Company in 2003 after 15 years of faithful service. He loved woodworking, riding his motorcycle, and talking to everyone. Dick never met a stranger.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, with Jack Adams speaking. Burial will take place in Walnut Grove Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family which will be donated to multiple charities/organizations.

