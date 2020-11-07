LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Richard Michael Plezia, 79, of Little Rock, passed away November 5, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Walter and Genevieve Plezia, he was a man with many interests and loves. He graduated from Ohio State with an accounting degree and was a business owner of Mad Cats Bookstore and Carolyn's Hallmark. Growing up in a family of pilots and airport owners, he loved being a private and commercial pilot of single and multi-engine aircraft. Richard loved to smoke cigars and to travel, his favorite destinations being the coasts, especially the state of Maine. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Raymond, and his sister, Joanne. Richard is survived by his wife, Carolyn Fay Plezia; son, Richard J. and Rhonda Plezia of Houston, Texas; daughter, Joanne and her husband Steve Homeyer of Alexander; grandchildren, Kristen Homeyer of Phoenix, Arizona, Emilee Plezia of Houston, Texas, Elizabeth Plezia of Santa Ana, California, Eva Plezia of Houston, Texas, and Ella Plezia of Alexander; and great-grandson, Dominick Machado of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by his siblings, Dolores Long and her husband David, Jeanne Kline and her husband Jon, Dorothy Missler and her husband Jim, and Janis Dollman and her husband Jim.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11 from 5-7 p.m., followed by the Rosary, at Smith Little Rock Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's honor to Christ the King, 4000 N. Rodney Parham, Little Rock, AR 72212. Covid-19 guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing will be followed.

