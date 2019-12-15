CAIRO— Richard "Dick" J. Pohl, 86, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Meadows of Kalida. He was born on May 14, 1933, in Ottoville, to Bernard and Martha (Hilvers) Pohl. They both preceded him in death.

On April 19, 1958, he married Dorothy Nadler, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. She survives near Cairo.

Dick is survived by his four children, Dennis (Sheri) Pohl, Dawn (Jack) Daniel, Denise Pohl and Don (Michelle) Pohl; 10 grandchildren, Brett Daniel, Aaron (Amanda) Pohl, Amber Daniel, Kyle (Marie) Pohl, Cole Schuette, Cameron Schuette, Jonathan Pohl, Emily Daniel, Anna Pohl and Keely Pohl; two great grandchildren, Zoe Daniel and Adalyn Pohl; one sister, Edna (Ronald) Haselman and two in-laws, David Croy and Bob (Dorothy) Nadler. Dick is also survived by his beloved dog, Molly.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Rita Croy, Donald Pohl, Ralph (Betty) Pohl and Dolores Pohl; and one brother in-law, Paul (Clara) Nadler.

Dick was a graduate of Ottoville High School, class of 1951. He was a U. S. Army Veteran. Dick had worked at the Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant, retiring after 38 years, and was a life long farmer. Memberships included St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove and the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the UAW Retirees, Local 1219, the Ford Volunteer Ramp Crew and the Bower-Slusser American Legion, Post 516, Columbus Grove. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and scrabble.

Services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate, with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery, where military rites will be performed by the American Legion and Combined Color Guard.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Online contributions may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com