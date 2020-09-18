1/1
Richard Popovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Richard S. Popovich, 80, of Lima, OH, and formerly of Strongsville, OH, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Mercy Health- St Rita's Medical Center. Richard was born on June 26, 1940 to the late Steve and Margaret (Simon) Popovich in Brownsville, PA. He was married to Rita Davidson on June 26, 1965. They were happily married for 52 years until Rita's passing in April of 2018.

Richard is survived by his daughter Stephanie (Michael) Hirn of Spencerville, OH and his sister Darla Popovich of Parma, OH. He also leaves behind his beloved dog GiGi and his loving cat, Red.

Richard was a 1958 graduate of California High School in California, PA. After high school, he spent 46 years working for Ford Motor Company in Brook Park, OH. During this time, he took on many roles from working on the assembly line, inspecting parts, and working in maintenance. Richard was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the University of Kentucky Wildcats, the Cleveland Indians, and the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending horse races. He will be remembered for his endless generosity and his witty attitude.

Private burial was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park, OH. Donations may be made in honor of Richard to the Berea Animal Rescue Fund at PO BOX 544 Berea, OH 44017.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved