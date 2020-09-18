Richard Popovich

LIMA — Richard S. Popovich, 80, of Lima, OH, and formerly of Strongsville, OH, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Mercy Health- St Rita's Medical Center. Richard was born on June 26, 1940 to the late Steve and Margaret (Simon) Popovich in Brownsville, PA. He was married to Rita Davidson on June 26, 1965. They were happily married for 52 years until Rita's passing in April of 2018.

Richard is survived by his daughter Stephanie (Michael) Hirn of Spencerville, OH and his sister Darla Popovich of Parma, OH. He also leaves behind his beloved dog GiGi and his loving cat, Red.

Richard was a 1958 graduate of California High School in California, PA. After high school, he spent 46 years working for Ford Motor Company in Brook Park, OH. During this time, he took on many roles from working on the assembly line, inspecting parts, and working in maintenance. Richard was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the University of Kentucky Wildcats, the Cleveland Indians, and the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending horse races. He will be remembered for his endless generosity and his witty attitude.

Private burial was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park, OH. Donations may be made in honor of Richard to the Berea Animal Rescue Fund at PO BOX 544 Berea, OH 44017.