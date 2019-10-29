LIMA — Richard "Dick" A. Potter, age 78, passed away October 28, 2019, at 7:58 am, at the Lima Memorial Health System surrounded by his family. Dick was born May 26, 1941, in Lima, OH, to John and Fern (Lusk) Potter who preceded him in death. In October of 1961, he married his former wife Janet M. (Martarello) Potter who preceded him in death.

Dick was a 1959 graduate of Lima South High School. He had worked for West Ohio Gas for more than 30 years retiring in 1998. Dick was a member of the Eagles Aerie #370 and he enjoyed bowling and golfing. He will be remembered as being a great Dad and Grandpa.

Dick is survived by his children: Richard A. Potter II of Plantation, FL, Maria (Edward) Nolte, Tina (Kenny) Owens and Jenny (Howard) Henderson all of Lima, OH, 7 grandchildren: Matthew Nolte, Jared Nolte, Kenny (Brittany) Owens II, Kristy Owens, Christopher Potter, Marissa Potter and Jordan Henderson, a granddaughter in-law, Jenna Nolte, 8 great grandchildren, a brother, Tom (Jan) Potter of Bluffton, OH, a sister, Sharon (Jim) England of Lima, OH and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first grandchild, Eric Nolte and a brother, John Potter.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Bryan Bucher. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, in Uniopolis following the service.

Friends may call on Friday from 10 am until 2 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.