ST. MARYS — Richard "Dick" Scherer, 91, of Saint Marys, and formerly of Vandalia, Ohio, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Vancrest of Saint Marys.

He was born July 8, 1928, in Murlin Heights, Montgomery County, Ohio, the son of George and Beatrice (Booher) Scherer.

He married Frances Stutelberg in 1950 and she preceded him in death in 1978. He marrried Martha Tobens Imwalle on May 31, 1980, and she survives in Saint Marys.

He is also survived by his children: Rick (Melissa) Scherer of Vandalia; Mary (Keith) Jenkinsof Vandalia.

He is survived by his step-children: Eric (Gwen) Imwalle of Saint Marys; Sonnie (Robert) Bernardi of Celina; Allen (Karen) Imwalle of Saint Marys; Cindy (Stan) Steinke of Wapakoneta; Rick (Tori) Imwalle of Saint Marys; Kim Imwalle of Celina; Holly (Mike) Kurtz

of Farmersville, Ohio; Tammy Imwalle of Dayton; Scott (Jemma) Imwalle of Wallace, North Carolina.

He is survived by 28 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Frances; grandsons Lance Zwiebel; John Brower; David Imwalle.

Dick was a 1946 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School. He served in the US Army, serving as a Corporal during the Korean War.

He worked at Frigidaire for 21 years, and retired as a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He had also worked at the Butler Township Police Department, and was a volunteer member of the Butler Township Fire and Rescue Department.

Dick was a great athlete in his day, and enjoyed watching sports all his life, especially the Reds. He liked to read, and spending time with his family was the most important thing to Dick.

He was a member of American Legion Post 323, Saint Marys, and Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Saint Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:15 A.M. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Father Barry Stechschultle, celebrant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia.

Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the Friends of Holy Rosary Church.

Condolences may be sent to Dick's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net