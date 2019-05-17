LAKEVIEW — Richard E. Schick, 81, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.

Richard was born on May 3, 1938 in Jackson Twp, Allen Co, OH, a son of the late Ralph and Edna Irwin Schick. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Donald Schick and Jean Ricker.

On September 29, 1962, he married Elaine Dietz at Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins, OH and she survives along with six children, Benjamin (Rhonda) Schick of Jacksonville, NC, Wayne Schick of Worthington, OH, Ann (Douglas) Bowling, of Fairfield, OH, Ralph (Tammy) Schick of Washington Courthouse, OH, James (Heather) Schick of Wapakoneta, OH, and Deborah (Ronald) Rheyne of Hilliard, OH, 17 Grandchildren, Danielle and Alysha Schick, Jacob, Joseph and Samuel Schick, David, Jonathon, and Maria Bowling, Jared, Christopher and Sarah Schick, Jordan (Savannah) Siders, Kelby and Shawn Schick, Alexis, Kaitlyn and Austin Rheyne, one great grandson, Jordan Siders, Jr., three siblings, Marjorie (Melvin) Dawson of Bluffton, OH, Betty (John) Howard of Beaverdam, OH, and Clair (Bonnie) Schick of Lafayette, OH, a sister-in-law, Cheryl Schick of Bowling Green, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was a 1956 graduate of Lafayette Jackson High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Richard was a long-time carpet installer and formerly worked at Neon Products and Furrows Lumber Yard. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Church in Russells Point, OH, Knights of Columbus Council #4378, where he was a Past Grand Knight, and Wapakoneta VFW Post #8445. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and western square dancing with Elaine. He was extremely proud of his home he built.

Father Shawn Landenwitch will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods Church. Visitation is Monday, May 20th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview with prayers beginning at 1:45 pm and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH with military honors provided by the Wapakoneta VFW.

Memorial contributions may be given in his name to St. Mary of the Woods Church.

Condolences can be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.