ADA — Richard "Dick" W. Scott, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 4:15 AM at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

He was born on May 8, 1943 in Alger, Ohio to the late William W. and Mary C. (Orders) Scott, Sr. On November 26, 1961 Dick married Susan Kay Saine and she preceded him in death on December 8, 2011.

Dick was a lifelong farmer and was the owner of Scott's Services for 31 years. He previously worked for the United Telephone Company of Lima and Teledyne /Ohio Steel. Dick was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church of Lima and attended the Alger Assembly of God Church, where he was a former Sunday School Superintendent. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Ohio Duroc Association and the Ohio Chester White Association. Dick enjoyed singing, spending time at the Alger Freeze with friends and especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are his five children: Bret Scott of Ada, Lisa Keckler of Ada, Craig (Rosanna) Scott of Ada, and twins: David (Cindy) Scott of Alger and Michele Richardson of Lima; thirteen grandchildren: Michael Scott, Justin (Jessica) Keckler, Darren (Lindsey) Keckler, Courtney (Michael) Wireman, Matthew Scott, Shelby Richardson, James (Kayla) Richardson, Emily Keckler, Mitchell Scott, Gabrielle Scott, Deavan Scott, Grant Scott and Joshua Scott; nine great grandchildren: Myah, Bennett, Corbin, Leila, Bella, Easton, Landen, Aubree and Elliott; a brother, Tom (Lesa) Scott of Alger; a sister, Kaylene (Rick) Ward-Best of Ada; four sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Burden, Judy Saine, Darlene Saine and Sylvia Saine; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William Scott Jr.; and two sisters: Joyce Reiff and Sandra McKinley.

