DELPHOS — Richard W. 'Dick' Stant, 82, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's.

He was born October 31, 1936 in Delphos to the late Charles and Genevieve (Ellerbrock) Stant. On September 26, 1959 he married Karen (Hittle) Stant, who survives in Delphos.

Dick is also survived by a son, Rick (Joyce) Stant of San Diego, CA; a daughter, Kim Maas of Delphos; two brothers, Robert Stant of Delphos, and Mike (Carol) Stant of AZ; three sisters, Janet (Benjamin) Williams of Van Wert, LaDonna Kesler of Delphos, and Patty Mell of Lima; six grandchildren, Alyssa Stant, Katie Gonzales, Scott Maas, Kelly Maas, Nathan Maas, and Megan Maas; and six great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by four brothers, and three sisters.

Dick retired from Unverferth/Kill Brothers after working there 30 years as a spray painter. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Dick loved to whittle and give his creations away.

It was Dick's wishes to be cremated with no public visitation or service.

