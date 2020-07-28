1/
Richard Starr
LIMA — Richard D. Starr Age 78. Born June 28, 1941 passed away April 15, 2020. There will be a celebration of life Friday July 31, 2020 at the Lima Eagles On Robb Ave. Lima Ohio. There will be a Luncheon at 1:00 P.M. and Rev. Phillip Lee will be officiating the service at 2:00P.M. Following the service there will be military honors provided by the VFW Post #1275. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida, Ohio. Please no flowers. Please make donations to the Lima DAV #19 in Richards memory at 330 N. Elizabeth St. Lima, Ohio. Must wear masks.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
