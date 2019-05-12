BLUFFTON —Richard L. Swisher Sr., 84, passed away May 12, 2019 at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Richard was born September 2, 1934 in Findlay to the late Lee and Leah (Nicholas) Swisher. On June 30, 1956 he married Sharon Osborn Swisher who survives in Beaverdam.

Richard graduated from Findlay High School. He retired as a mechanic from American Electric Power. Richard was a member of the Beaverdam-Richland Fire Department and was a scoutmaster in Findlay and Beaverdam. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family members.

Survivors also include four sons, Randy (Kathie) Swisher of Etna, Ohio, Bob Swisher of Beaverdam, Bill (Nancy) Swisher of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Jon (Jody) Swisher of Bluffton; thirteen grandchildren, Steve (Sarah) Swisher, Steph (Josh) Schlosser, Brian (Nikki) Swisher, Kristie (Scott) Partika, Andrew Swisher, Candace (Anthony) Myers, Nick Swisher, Emily Swisher, Elizabeth Swisher, Lee Swisher, Lucy Swisher, Jacob Swisher, Jaxson Swisher; seven great-grandchildren, Noah Swisher, Avery Schlosser, Dakota Schlosser, Sierra Schlosser, Destiny Schlosser, Donovan Partika, Xavier Myers and a brother, Charles (Sue) Swisher of Findlay.

Richard was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Swisher, Jr.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. William Herr officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Beaverdam following the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Memorial Home or the Beaverdam-Richland Fire Department.

